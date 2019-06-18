As problems with child-rape case mount, Major General leads investigation

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.





Such an examination might have been able to trace the DNA of the attacker and help solve the case. Police claimed the underwear were over a week-old at the time the family reported the crime.

Police did not send the underwear of the 7-year-old Jewish rape victim the Binyamin area of the West Bank to a forensic lab, Haaretz reported on Tuesday.Such an examination might have been able to trace the DNA of the attacker and help solve the case. Police claimed the underwear were over a week-old at the time the family reported the crime.

In addition, police were unable to find genetic evidence the child was present at the crime scene.



The suspected rapist, Mahmoud Nazmi Abed Alhamid Katusa , a Palestinian resident of the West Bank town of Deir Qaddis, offered the police an alibi for the time and place the crime took place at.



The investigators then suggested the attack took place at a different time and location.





In response to these reports, head of the police unit of investigations Major General Gadi Siso will personally lead the investigation, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

Darwish Nashaf, who is the lawyer representing the accused man, compared the investigation to the Drefus affair in which a Jewish-French military officer was wrongly accused of betraying France.





Nashaf further claimed that “shocking” revelations will turn the case “on its head,” Arutz Sheva reported.

Earlier this year a Jewish seven-year-old girl was raped in a case that shocked the nation when it broke into the news on Monday. Police arrested Katusa who is suspected of rape, assault and abduction. Police is still searching for two other men who allegedly witnessed the crime without trying to stop it.



Right-wing politicians had labeled the crime an act of terror, yet the Military Advocate-General reported on Monday that there is no indication that the rape was motivated by nationalistic ideology.



Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Avi Dichter took to Facebook to argue that the criminals “would not dare to drag and rape a Palestinian child... [they did it] because she is Jewish. Because she is a girl!”



Dichter further shared an historical anecdote about how in 1944, pre-state Palmah fighters Yohai Ben-Non, Amos Horav and Yakovah Cohen castrated Araf Ahmed Shatawi, an Arab from Beisan who had raped several Jewish women in the Jordan Valley, as an example he feels should be followed. He called to “castrate their heads... and destroy their homes.”



Palestinians had issues with how Israeli politicians were quick to make “cynical usage of this serious crime, as if this man is a resistance activist.”



The man argued that the case must be framed as a criminal case and “not to smear the whole Palestinian nation as if we lack moral. No Palestinian would agree that [it is fine] to rape a child in such a barbaric way.”



This is not the first time Palestinians argued that not all acts of violence against Jewish people in Israel can be justified due to the conflict.



In April, 19-year-old Ori Ansbacher was raped and murdered by Hebron resident Arafat Irfaiya.



While he claimed the acts were inspired by nationalistic ideology, the prosecutor accused him of criminal intent.



Both Hamas and Fatah warned Israeli authorities that should Irfaiya be placed with their inmates in an Israeli prison, he would be killed, as they are unwilling to have their national struggle sullied with such sexual crimes.