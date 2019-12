Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and US Ambassador Kelly Craft lit a first candle for the holiday of Hanukkah on Sunday evening in New York and discussed how to collaborate at the UN as well as Craft’s visit to Israel in January.

“Both nations are a great light to the community of nations,” Danon said, “our relationship is historical, based on shared values.”

He also said that Craft’s commitment to Israel is “a profound expression of this connection.”