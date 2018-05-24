May 24 2018
Sivan, 10, 5778
Attorney General likely to indict Minister Haim Katz

In February, the police made similar recommendations against Katz for corruption allegations relating to his union work at Israel Aerospace Industries.

May 24, 2018 20:28
Haim Katz

Haim Katz. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit informed Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz on Thursday that he will likely indict him for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust subject to a pre-indictment hearing.

Pre-indictment hearings are generally only granted to ministers, and in some cases, the ministers' lawyers convince the prosecution to reduce or drop the charges.

The investigation looked into the period of time in which Katz served as the organization’s chairman of the National Workers Union.

In a February police statement, they said they found enough evidence to indict Katz and other senior Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) officials with offenses of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and forceful extortion.

The police statement said that Katz, along with the senior officials, were taking advantage of their positions to use other workers for their own benefit. It also said that in return for assistance, the minister provided paid jobs for “his people” in and out of the IAI and that during his time as chairman, Katz used thousands of shekels worth of IAI resources and workers for his own personal uses.

In response to the police recommendations, Katz had said: “I did not expect otherwise from the police because they would never admit that the massive amount of resources that they put in this investigation was for nothing.”

“Every person with common sense knows what this investigation is about and understands that it entails nothing, and the allegations [against me] are baseless,” Katz said. “I am certain that the state’s prosecution people have integrity and honesty, and they will decide not to indict me in this case.”


