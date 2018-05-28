Attorney general: Harming High Court harms defense of IDF before ICC

Those politicians trying to harm the High Court of Justice will also harm the IDF’s ability to defend itself and its soldiers against war crimes allegations before the International Criminal Court, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said Monday.



Speaking at the Israel Bar Association Conference in Eilat, Mandelblit said that “harming the standing and authority of the High Court – aside from the significant problems this causes on the domestic plane” – also harms Israel’s ability “to defend itself from legal initiatives in foreign countries and international legal forums.”





He said that harming the High Court “harms our ability to defend political decision-makers, IDF commanders and IDF soldiers. A state which cannot enable an independent and effective judicial review of its actions exposes itself to international intervention.”“The greatest shield we have in the international law-fare arena is” Israel’s ability “as a democratic state, which observes the rule of law, to probe the legality of its actions, and when needed, to carry out effective probes,” continued Mandelblit.The attorney-general explained that the High Court and the prosecutorial apparatus would only be respected by the ICC and other foreign bodies probing Israel and the IDF soldiers for war crimes allegations if they are viewed globally as independent.Mandelblit specifically cited last week’s High Court decision declaring the IDF’s open fire rules for Palestinians during the Gaza border crisis as legal as proof of the power of the court to defend Israel from international war crimes allegations.His point was that if the High Court could not have held a debate and handed down a decision about the issue – some politicians want to reduce the High Court’s authority – it could not have issued this decision, and the IDF’s rules would have been more exposed to global legal issues.Instead, Mandelblit said that the High Court decision will likely help hold back the ICC and other foreign legal bodies from going after Israelis for war crimes.Moving on to the criminal corruption probes against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that he and the prosecution are racing forward as fast as they can to come to a decision.Also, he added that Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair, is at advanced stages.This was a new disclosure, as Case 4000 is the newest probe against the prime minister.Mandelblit also said that the prosecution is near the final stages of additional gathering of evidence in Cases 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair, and 2000, the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom Affair.However, he said that the prosecution would still not rush the cases at the expense of professionalism and independence.