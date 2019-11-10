Attorney threatens to 'sue whoever caused the leak' in Case 4000

Justice Minister Amir Ohana's speech, in which he revealed details of the testimony of state witness Nir Hefetz and the conduct of the investigators, did not quell the Knesset despite the fact that the information is under the court's gag order.



Attorney Shulamit Eshbol, who represents an anonymous person associated with Hefetz, this morning (Sunday) referred to the case on Kan Bet and said that her network was considering suing those involved.

"We are not dealing with this at the moment, but we will consider suing anyone who put her in the situation she's in today. She was very hurt by the situation," Eshbol told Kan Bet."Something happened here that shouldn't have happened at all. We'll sue anyone responsible for leaking the details. We are currently concentrating on the gag order, there are media outlets seeking to remove it, we oppose them, and after that we will think about who to sue, ” she added.Hefetz's attorney, Ilan Sofer, made it clear last week that he intends to take legal action against Ohana."We will appeal to the Attorney-General demanding that a criminal investigation be initiated against the Minister of Justice for violating a gag order,” he said."It is a shame that a Minister of Justice in the State of Israel is disregarding the law and deliberately scorning an explicit gag order from the court, above the Knesset, in a pre-prepared speech, in a shameful attempt to make a political profit, seriously violating the individual's austerity. This unimaginable act will not pass silently and will be handled with the appropriate legal tools."Sofer said he would consider filing a civil lawsuit against Ohana, adding: "Obviously, these publications are offending my client in terms of individual privacy. The days have not been easy to go through, but he stands by and remains a state witness."Ohana used his immunity last week and revealed in the Knesset the investigation of Hefetz, to recruit him as a state witness in Case 4000. The exposure occurred despite a court-imposed a gag order on the details of the investigation.Investigators are using an unrelated foreign person to pressure Hefetz.On Channel 12 intended to publish the "exercise" last week, but the publication was stopped because of a police demand.Ohana revealed the confidential details when he came up with an urgent motion for an agenda submitted by MK Revital Suid (Democratic Union) on "Attorneys' prostrations and the Attorney-General's strike."Ohana discussed the police exercise, saying that on "various publications, and I only refer to what has already been published, as if in the Facebook and Twitter era, meaning is prohibited by gag orders."He claimed that following that investigation, "Nir Hefetz surrendered, signed a state-of-the-art agreement and handed a version to the police.""The initial version was checked and it turned out to be false - and then he after exiting the room and consulting with his attorneys, he came back to investigators and submitted a full, tailor-made version, that matched the investigators' version point for point," he said.

