BDS supporters in Florida are politically dead, DeSantis tells Gush Etzion

"If you support BDS in Florida, you are dead, politically,” DeSantis said during a small ceremony with Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan.

By
May 29, 2019 14:38
1 minute read.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan visit the Gush Etzion regio

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan visit the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

 
The bi-partisan opposition to the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement in Florida is so strong, that politicians who support such a boycott of Israel can not survive, the state’s Governor Ron DeSantis said as he visited the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank.

He is the first American governor that people can recall who has so publicly crossed over the Green Line to visit West Bank settlements. The Gush Etzion stop is his second such trip during his trade visit to Israel this week, in which he is leading a delegation of over 90 people from his state. On Monday, he also visited the Ariel settlement.

DeSantis who prides himself on being the pro-Israel governor of the most pro-Israel state, said that he saw no difference between either side of the Green Line.


He also dismissed the idea that West Bank stumbling blocs were an impediment to peace, explaining that the felt the larger battle was the Palestinian refusal to accept Israel as a Jewish state.

“In Florida, we want to treat all Israelis equally. I do not want to discriminate. To me, the one constant throughout the modern history of the Middle East and the State of Israel has been that Palestinian Arabs have wanted to get rid of the Jewish state more than they have ever wanted their own state,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t think that has changed. There have been a lot of efforts at peace and they have been rejected. At the end of the day, if you do not accept Israel’s right as a Jewish state, you are an impediment to peace,” DeSantis said.

