Bank Hapoalim donates NIS 600,000 to 12 hospitals

Bank Hapoalim has made a donation of NIS 600,000 to 12 hospitals to aid in their fight against coronavirus.The hospitals are: Rambam, Soroka, Bnei Zion, Poriya, Nazareth, Ziv Safed, Schneider, Wolfson, Kaplan, Meir Hospital, Barzilai, and Shaare Zedek. In addition, Bank Hapoalim donated NIS 500,000 to the Magen David Adom organization for the fundraising campaign by Friends of Magen David Adom Israel under the title "Help the MDA win", which raises money to deploy 3,000 paramedics and paramedics across the country with kits containing medical equipment and life-saving drugs for thousands of civilians in isolation following the Coronavirus.