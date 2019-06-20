Bar Refaeli expecting third child

Bar Refaeli.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PAOLO BONA)
International supermodel Bar Refaeli announced Thursday that she is pregnant with her third child.
Refaeli posted a video on Instagram Thursday morning of her and TV host Assi Azar. The pair, who were feuding for many years, recently made up ahead of co-hosting the 2019 Eurovision together last month. In the humorous video, Azar announces that he is joining Refaeli's eyewear brand Carolina Lemke as a model. He asks Refaeli to say a couple of words about the announcement, and she proclaims: "I'm pregnant."
Once Refaeli moves off screen, Azar gossips about the model, TV host and businesswoman.
"Wasn't she just pregnant a second ago? I'm so happy for her - if it's true. She looks a little pregnant, she does. Why does she need three kids anyway?"
Refaeli, who is married to businessman Adi Ezra, is already the mother of two daughters under age three: Liv and Elle.
Earlier this year, Refaeli was ordered by an Israeli court to pay millions of shekel in back taxes after being accused of hiding earnings from the state for years. She still faces upcoming criminal prosecution.
