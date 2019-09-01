Bar Refaeli flaunts baby bump on Venice red carpet

Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli poses at the NBC All-Star party in Beverly Hills, California July 20, 2008. (photo credit: FRED PROUSER/REUTERS)





View this post on Instagram Last night Venice Film Festival with @manilagraceofficial #manilagracevenezia76 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Aug 30, 2019 at 7:52am PDT Say it loud, she’s pregnant and proud. That’s the message that Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli sent the world as she walked the red carpet in an elegant black evening gown at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday night at the star-studded premiere of Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt.

Running her hands over her tummy, she showcased her third pregnancy as she posed for the hundreds of paparazzi who snapped away.

“Venice was fun. Back to making pancakes for the kids,” Refaeli wrote next to the video she posted.

Pitt plays an astronaut on a mission to rescue his father.

Refaeli, 34, has posted many glamorous pregnancy pics to Instagram, including several in which she showcases her still pretty tiny belly in bikinis.

In early July, after announcing her third pregnancy, posted a throwback photo of herself being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon after being named number one on Maxim’s 100 Hottest Women list, alongside the hashtag, “mixed emotions.”

