Barak forced to cancel credit card after displaying it in ad

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak gestures after delivering a statement in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2019.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
An attempt by former prime minister Ehud Barak to poke fun at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resulted in Barak having to cancel his own credit card on Tuesday.
Barak and his campaign team went to a falafel stand on Tel Aviv's Ibn Gvirol street on Monday. The campaign team filmed Barak paying with him own credit card and mocking Netanyahu for reports that he does not have a credit card of his own.
After the ad was posted on Barak's Twitter account, his followers focused a screen shot on the credit card and displayed the card number of the multimillionaire politician for the world to see.
A spokesman for Barak said he canceled the Visa card but was not particularly troubled by the incident.
"The time has come for Israel to have a prime minister with a credit card," Barak's Israel Democratic Party said in an official statement.
Despite reports that he does not have a credit card, Netanyahu publicly paid for his coffee at Jerusalem's Duvshanit coffee shop while on Facebook Live last week.
Netanyahu has repeatedly been accused of relying on donations from millionaire friends whenever he has a large expense. He has asked for them to be allowed to cover his legal costs in his ongoing corruption cases.
