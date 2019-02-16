Basa Sababa taken off Youtube and brought back, and it's unclear why

Netta Barzilai wows some 6,000 participants in a Taglit-Birthright Israel Mega Event at Jerusalem’s Sultan Pool on June 27, 2018.
(photo credit: YOSSI GAMZO LATOVA)
The hit song Basa Sababa by Israeli pop-icon and 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai was taken off Youtube on Saturday and placed back after several hours, Ynet reported.
The reason given was a possible copy-right infarction case, sources close to the singer said this was nothing but a 'malfunction.' The song was viewed by 7 million users on Youtube.
Universal claimed in the past that portions of the singer's hit song Toy were lifted from Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes yet the case was settled out of court.
Pop music is known to incorporate references, musical or textual, to the works of other people often as a sign of respect or an artistic statement.
Hip-Hop group The Wu-Tang Clan
sampled the works of noted musicians Baby Huey, Eddie Holman and Linda Jones among others.
