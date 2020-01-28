Bedouins protest facing Beersheba police, warn of a second al-Hiran

Dozens of Bedouins protested outside the Beersheba police station on Tuesday holding signs warning of a second Umm-al Hiran, TPS reported. In Umm-al Hiran, Bedouins staged massive protests alongside Arab-Israeli MKs to prevent being evicted from the lands near Houra in the south of the country. The community was moved there in 1956 by the Military Government which oversaw the Arab population in the country and in 2002 the government of Israel decided to allocate some of the lands in al-Hiran to create a new community called Hiran. Attempts to remove the residents by force led to a ramming attack against police officers in 2017. While Bedouins are Israeli citizens, they often feel that the government doesn’t offer them the basic services it offers most other communities in the country and that their homes and lands are seen as a threat to Jewish interests. Among state officials and some Jewish residents of the south, Bedouin communities are seen as suffering from crime, violence and poor levels of education.