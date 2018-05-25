Be'eri Forest in flames after terror kite assault from Gaza

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
Blogs
International news
Palestinians prepare an incendiary device attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border fence with Israel, on the eastern outskirts of Jabalia, on May 4, 2018. .
(photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
Be'eri Forest was torched and a major fire in the region of Kissufim in the north-west Negev started due to Palestinian terror kites flown in from Gaza, KKL-JNF reports on Friday evening. Fires were also reported near the Anzac monument honoring the Australian and New Zelandi soldiers killed in what is now Israel during the First World War.
By LAHAV HARKOV
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Sponsored Content
By JONATHAN WEBER ROSEN
By REUTERS
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Please insert a valid email address