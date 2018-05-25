May 25 2018
|
Sivan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Be'eri Forest in flames after terror kite assault from Gaza

KKL-JNF reports that Be'eri forest is engulfed in flames, a major fire in the region of Kissufim raged uncontrolled for hours.

By
May 25, 2018 19:35
Palestinians prepare an incendiary device attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border

Palestinians prepare an incendiary device attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border fence with Israel, on the eastern outskirts of Jabalia, on May 4, 2018. . (photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Be'eri Forest was torched and a major fire in the region of Kissufim in the north-west Negev started due to Palestinian terror kites flown in from Gaza, KKL-JNF reports on Friday evening. 

Fires were also reported near the Anzac monument honoring the Australian and New Zelandi soldiers killed in what is now Israel during the First World War.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Gazans have been using burning kites to torch Israeli fields and forests as part of the  'Great March of Return" events.


Related Content

Tamar Zandberg speaks at Knesset
May 25, 2018
MKs defiant in face of Turkish threats over Armenian Genocide recognition

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut