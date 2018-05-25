Be'eri Forest in flames after terror kite assault from Gaza

Palestinians prepare an incendiary device attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border fence with Israel, on the eastern outskirts of Jabalia, on May 4, 2018. . (photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Be'eri Forest was torched and a major fire in the region of Kissufim in the north-west Negev started due to Palestinian terror kites flown in from Gaza, KKL-JNF reports on Friday evening.



Fires were also reported near the Anzac monument honoring the Australian and New Zelandi soldiers killed in what is now Israel during the First World War.





Gazans have been using burning kites to torch Israeli fields and forests as part of the 'Great March of Return" events.