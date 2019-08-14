Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ben Gvir to sue Shaffir for comparing him to Adolf Hitler

Leader of Otzma Yehudit to file half-a-million shekel lawsuit after Shaffir asks radio host if he’d put Adolf Hitler on the air.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 14:05
The far-right Otzma Yehudit Party registers for the September elections. (photo credit: DAVID DIMOLFETTA)

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir will submit a lawsuit for NIS 500,000 against MK Stav Shaffir from the Israel Democratic Union over a tweet in which she asked a radio host if he’d put Adolf Hitler on air. 
 
Shaffir originally rebuked Army Radio for giving air time to Ben-Gvir, a radical right-wing activist long involved with movements inspired by the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, ahead of the upcoming re-do elections. 
 
Rino Tzror told Shaffir that free speech must be given to all sides, to the Left as well as the Right.  Ynet reporter Ran Boker supported Tzror, saying that he did “exactly what needed to be done.” 
 
Shaffir responded to Boker saying that while she “is not comparing God forbid” would he “place Hitler on the air? Free speech – Yes, inciting for racism – No.” 
 
In early August, Blue and White leader Yair Lapid said that “Followers of [the late far-right Rabbi] Meir Kahane do not belong in a parliament under the portrait of [Zionist visionary Theodore] Herzl.” 



