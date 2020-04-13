The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benjamin Netanyahu to Yamina: Will not rescind on judiciary, annexation

Netanyahu made the statements during a phone meeting with Yamina Party head Natali Bennett and other party leaders.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2020 09:34
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visit an army base on the Golan Heights on November 24 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visit an army base on the Golan Heights on November 24
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As unity talks continue Monday in an effort to reach an agreement before Blue and White Head Benny Gantz loses the baton, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear there are still some points of contention. 

The prime minister vowed that in any agreement he would not give up the control over the Judiciary committee, which selects Israel's Supreme Court judges. Blue and White is pushing to have this under the auspices of MK Avi Nissenkorn.

He also said he would not give up on annexation of the West Bank settlements. 

Netanyahu made the statements during a phone meeting with Yamina Party head Natali Bennett and other party leaders. 

The prime minister claimed that Gantz's' representatives had recanted agreements made before Yair Lapid's and Moshe (Bogie) Yaalon's secession, including ones regarding the right-wing bloc's veto power in the committee.

Yamina responded, saying they "express their support for the prime minister for maintaining the red lines of the right-wing bloc on the issues of sovereignty and judicial selection."

They added that "leaving the committee [in the hands of] the Left would be a grave mistake that would have effect for generations and would bring the Judicial Revolution of [former Supreme Court heads Aharon] Barak and [Dorit] Beinish."

Beginning in the late eighties, the Supreme Court assumed the authority to influence policy-making, based on Israel's Basic Laws, effectively turning itself into a constitutional court. The court's transformation became known as the Judicial Revolution.

"Gantz should keep the agreements that were reached on the matter and remember that he is the head of a minority party with 17 MKs, compared to Netanyahu, who is leading a 59-seat bloc," Yamina concluded.


