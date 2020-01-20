The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News Benjamin Netanyahu

Will Netanyahu bring down Yuli Edelstein with him? - Analysis

Edelstein, who lived in Gush Etzion for 20 years, thereby joined the community of accused "left-wing traitors" that includes hawks like Gideon Sa'ar, Moshe Ya'alon and President Reuven Rivlin.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2020 17:28
Benjamin Netanyahu and Yuli Edelstein at swearing in of 21st Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Benjamin Netanyahu and Yuli Edelstein at swearing in of 21st Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
In the Book of Judges, mighty Samson used the last of his strength to take revenge and kill his Philistine enemies who tormented him by bringing down the prison house where they had come to watch him suffer.
"Let my soul die with the Philistines," Samson said, in what has become an expression used to describe politicians determined to take their adversaries down with them.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also once all-powerful politically.
While Samson fell to his vices of wine and haircuts, Netanyahu has been indicted due to his penchant for expensive cigars and his obsession with press coverage of him.
Netanyahu is currently fighting an unwinnable battle for parliamentary immunity from prosecution. He never really had a chance to obtain immmunity, but he can achieve his goal of postponing his criminal trial, which was the point of his pursuit of immunity to begin with.
And now Netanyahu can accomplish one more goal: He can bring down with him his number two in Likud, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.
Edelstein dared come close to following proper procedure when he announced on Sunday that he would convene the Knesset plenum on January 28 to approve the formation of a House Committee that will reject Netanyahu's request for immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases. He actually had to convene the plenum sooner, and he made an effort to assist Netanyahu by helping him stall for two weeks.
But within an hour of Edelstein's announcement, Netanyahu's son Yair was already attacking the Knesset speaker on Twitter. It was one thing to note that Edelstein's father-in-law, oligarch Leonin Nevzlin, was accused of murder in Russia. But Yair went for the jugular when he noted that Nevzlin is a primary investor in the newspaper that many right-wingers love to hate, Ha'aretz. Yair said Nevzlin keeps Ha'aretz alive, which is enough to make some right-wingers want the opposite for Edelstein.
Edelstein, who lived in Gush Etzion for 20 years, thereby joined the community of accused "left-wing traitors" that includes hawks like Gideon Sa'ar, Moshe Ya'alon and President Reuven Rivlin.
If Edelstein intended to seek the presidency in the election that is set to take place in July 2021, Netanyahu's associates have said he better cancel the Knesset plenum meeting.
Edelstein, who was among the last prisoners of Zion in the Soviet Union, will not succumb to such pressure. He was under pressure from both sides of the political map on the immunity issue and could have quit his post to avoid making a decision. But he stayed, knowing full well what he was up against.
It is still possible for Netanyahu to avoid the rejection of his immunity request. He could stall enough time with appeals to the Supreme Court, knowing that if the vote comes too close to the election, the Knesset's legal advisers could prevent it from happening. Former welfare minister Haim Katz asked for immunity six days before the September election, and the matter was not dealt with due to the proximity of Israelis going to the polls.
Netanyahu could also rescind the request to grant him immunity and avoid the pictures of him losing a vote.
But he could also purposely allow the vote to take place and use it to win support among his defiant right-wing constitutency that is upset with the legal establishment and elites taking too much power.
If Netanyahu does that effectively, he could be able to stay in power with renewed strength. Perhaps he will not have to bring down the house with him after all. 


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yuli Edelstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone must serve By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
2 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
3 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
4 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
5 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by