Netanyahu adds to legal defense team in corruption cases

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles as he attends the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee at the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem November 19, 2018.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added to his legal defense team as the public corruption probes against him hit a critical juncture.
Well-known but controversial lawyer Navot Tel-Zur was added to the team late Thursday, along with former senior judge Oded Mudrik.
They join Amit Hadad, who has been part of his defense team since the start, but was always junior to Jacob Weinroth, who recently passed away.
Tel-Zur will likely head up the new team.
Channel 2 was the first to report the news that raises questions about whether Netanyahu is merely adding a new senior figure to replace Weinroth, or whether this also signals a shift in strategy.
Tel-Zur has not had as close a relationship with the prosecution and was even probed in the past for alleged criminal actions, but has represented top Israeli political officials, including Ehud Barak.
