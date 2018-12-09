Netanyahu halts bill that would have created database of porn viewers

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped in to soften a bill meant to create an automatic filter to block online pornography, warning that the government must be careful in regulating the Internet.



“We don’t want our children to be exposed to harmful content, but my concern is about inserting regulation into a space in which there is no government regulation,” Netanyahu said in a meeting of Likud ministers Sunday. “Who will decide which content is permitted and which is forbidden? Who will decide the interpretations?”





Netanyahu’s comments came in response to legislation by Likud MK Miki Zohar meant to filter out pornographic content on the Internet. Anyone who wishes to opt out of the filter could do so, but in the latest draft of the bill, those who seek to view pornography would have to fill out a form with their government ID number and date of birth.This would, in effect, create a government database of people who sought to view pornography.Zohar also used his position as Knesset House Committee chairman to save the bill when it looked as if it would be blocked in the opposition-led Knesset Economics Committee. Zohar formed a special committee that would only deal with the pornography blocking bill, and populated it with sympathetic lawmakers, along with two opponents, and himself at the helm.The new committee held its first meeting this week, during which Zohar announced the addition of the form for opting out of the filter.Netanyahu plans to meet with Zohar to learn more about the bill and discuss his concerns.“We need to be very careful about inserting a regulator into this space” of the Internet, Netanyahu said.Zohar responded that the final draft of the bill is “excellent,” and he is certain Netanyahu will support it.The bill’s “only purpose is to defend minors and give adults the possibility to decide for themselves,” Zohar added. “There is no more worthy cause for the children of Israel and ensuring the future of our society when it comes to preventing sexual harassment and the objectification of women.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



