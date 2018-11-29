Netanyahu teases Hanukkah video: 'sometimes it's worth it to wait'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a weekly cabinet meeting, November 18, 2018.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu teased his contribution to the annual tradition of holiday greetings, telling his Twitter followers "sometimes it's worth it to wait" in a post on Thursday night.
Netanyahu posted a photo on the social media platform of a video screen showing a recording of himself talking in a group.
"Sometimes it's worth it to wait," he wrote. "Wait for our Hanukkah video on Sunday night."
Netanyahu often conveys political messages via videos he posts on Twitter, and Hanukkah videos have become an item for Jewish bands, as they use the the opportunity to cover popular songs.
