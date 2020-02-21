Benny Gantz: If I’m elected and indicted- I will resign from my position

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz spoke on Friday in an interview on Channel 12 regarding the Fifth Dimension Company, saying that: “If I’m elected and later indicted, I will resign from my position as PM”
Thursday saw an announced from Acting State Attorney Dan Eldad, in which he said that he will recommend Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate suspicions regarding the “Fifth Dimension”. The software company, which Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was once the head of, will be investigated by Israel Police, after examining all documents and legal precedents. This was done after Eldad was certified to handle the case only a short while beforehand by the A-G, who announced that “Benny Gantz is not a suspect in the case”.At the same time, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv published in an article that Yigal Ben Shalom, the head of the Lahav 433 police unit, will be in charge of the investigation.
A few hours earlier, Gantz was interviewed by 103FM radio station and talked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer of a debate, as well as Ashkenazi’s recordings, a possible fourth election and the “Fifth Dimension” Case.
“I don’t have to bend over backwards for a defendant with three indictments. Netanyahu doesn’t want a debate, he wants a political spin and I won’t fall for it. The [Fifth Dimension] case is not accidental; I know to trust law enforcement." "This is mostly for political pressure used for an article in the media. It serves whomever it serves. My actions were perfectly valid and I am open to any inspection," Gantz added.
Gantz further claimed that he was put under pressure by the police, saying “I think there’s heavy coercion from the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior Defense in a sufficient manner to make the press release come out. They put pressure on the people at this event. I don’t know what talks the different bodies had, but it was enough for a press release.” He further added that “I’m at ease with our actions and am open to any questioning. I've known the State Comptroller for a long time, years even, and there was nothing even remotely criminal about me or other people. I don’t think there’s anything here and that it’ll end in nothing. I trust the system to perform the inspection that is required of them, I speak my own truth.”