The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Benny Gantz: If I’m elected and indicted- I will resign from my position

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz spoke about the investigation regarding the company he stood at the helm of, and declared that if after being elected prime ministerhe is indicted- he will resign

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 22:46
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting in the Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at a faction meeting in the Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz spoke on Friday in an interview on Channel 12 regarding the Fifth Dimension Company, saying that: “If I’m elected and later indicted, I will resign from my position as PM”
Thursday saw an announced from Acting State Attorney Dan Eldad, in which he said that he will recommend Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate suspicions regarding the “Fifth Dimension”.
The software company, which Blue and White leader Benny Gantz was once the head of, will be investigated by Israel Police, after examining all documents and legal precedents. This was done after Eldad was certified to handle the case only a short while beforehand by the A-G, who announced that “Benny Gantz is not a suspect in the case”.
At the same time, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv published in an article that Yigal Ben Shalom, the head of the Lahav 433 police unit, will be in charge of the investigation. 
A few hours earlier, Gantz was interviewed by 103FM radio station and talked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer of a debate, as well as Ashkenazi’s recordings, a possible fourth election and the “Fifth Dimension” Case. 
“I don’t have to bend over backwards for a defendant with three indictments. Netanyahu doesn’t want a debate, he wants a political spin and I won’t fall for it. The [Fifth Dimension] case is not accidental; I know to trust law enforcement."
"This is mostly for political pressure used for an article in the media. It serves whomever it serves. My actions were perfectly valid and I am open to any inspection," Gantz added. 
Gantz further claimed that he was put under pressure by the police, saying “I think there’s heavy coercion from the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior Defense in a sufficient manner to make the press release come out. They put pressure on the people at this event. I don’t know what talks the different bodies had, but it was enough for a press release.”
He further added that “I’m at ease with our actions and am open to any questioning. I've known the State Comptroller for a long time, years even, and there was nothing even remotely criminal about me or other people. I don’t think there’s anything here and that it’ll end in nothing. I trust the system to perform the inspection that is required of them, I speak my own truth.” 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz police Avichai Mandelblit investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by