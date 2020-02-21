Benny Gantz: If I’m elected and indicted- I will resign from my position

“I don’t have to bend over backwards for a defendant with three indictments. Netanyahu doesn’t want a debate, he wants a political spin and I won’t fall for it. The [Fifth Dimension] case is not accidental; I know to trust law enforcement.""This is mostly for political pressure used for an article in the media. It serves whomever it serves. My actions were perfectly valid and I am open to any inspection," Gantz added.

Gantz further claimed that he was put under pressure by the police, saying “I think there’s heavy coercion from the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior Defense in a sufficient manner to make the press release come out. They put pressure on the people at this event. I don’t know what talks the different bodies had, but it was enough for a press release.”He further added that “I’m at ease with our actions and am open to any questioning. I've known the State Comptroller for a long time, years even, and there was nothing even remotely criminal about me or other people. I don’t think there’s anything here and that it’ll end in nothing. I trust the system to perform the inspection that is required of them, I speak my own truth.”