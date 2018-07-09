Benson Oak sets up Israeli tech fund

money.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Benson Oak, an investment banking firm that has raised over $5 billion worldwide, announced on Sunday the establishment of Benson Oak Ventures – a special investment fund focused on Israel.
The mission of the new fund is to invest in Israeli start-ups, with an emphasis on blockchain technologies.
To date, the fund has secured $25 million and is expected to secure a total of $100m.
Benson Oak’s first fund focused on investments in technology, included an investment in leading Internet Security company AVG, which generated a 100-times return on its investment after the company went public on the NYSE, at a value exceeding $1b.
Managing partner Robert Cohen said the firm has been investing in the Israeli market for some time now.
“I believe that there are great entrepreneurs in Israel who are leading the platforms of the future, with creating and disruptive use of blockchain technologies,” he said. “I moved to Israel six years ago, and with a passion to build companies, I have established Benson Oak Ventures as a new platform to provide financial and operational capital to the best entrepreneurs in Israel and around the world.”