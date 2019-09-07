Bipartisan support for Israel ‘strong, unwavering,’ U.S. senator tells Post

Freshman US Senator Jack Rosen has said that bipartisan support for Israel in Congress is “strong” and “unwavering” and that voting records of both the Republican and Democratic parties supports this claim.



Rosen, who just ended a three day trip to Israel, said however that Israel should have allowed Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to enter the country when they requested to last month.

She also said that it had been a mistake for the Trump administration to pull of of the Iran nuclear agreement and that the step had endangered the region.Rosen, who is the junior Senator from Nevada, was in Israel on a coordinated trip with the American Jewish Committee and toured the norther border with Lebanon viewing where Hezbollah attack tunnels were dug into Israel, met with IDF personnel operating and Iron Dome battery, and visited Yad Vashem amongst other stops.Recent years have seen Israel’s ties with the Democratic party strained, in large part due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fractious relationship with former US President Barack Obama, as well as his very close relationship with current president Donald Trump.The recent incident in which Omar and Tlaib were denied entry into Israel after Trump heavily pressured Israel into refusing them entry further complicated the relationship.Rosen refuted this however.“I believe that in both parties, Democrat and Republican support for Israel is bipartisan, it is strong and it is unwavering and I don’t see that changing,” she told The Jerusalem Post.“They [Omar and Tlaib] are two freshman women out of 535 representatives in the House of Representatives and the Senate,” she continued, adding that “if you look at the votes there is strong bipartisan support and full Democratic support,” for Israel on a range of issues.She noted that Democratic congressmen and women have been involved in fighting the BDS and promoting Holocaust education, and asserted that the hostile views of Omar and Tlaib towards Israel were unrepresentative of the Democratic party.Rosen said however that Israel should have allowed them into the country.“I think they are duly elected members of the US congress, they do have a role to play, we all do, in the partnership,” said the senator.“I would hope we could build bridges of understanding and have those communications, not just with those few law makers they didn’t allow in, but with all members [of congress.]”She said that she herself had benefitted from seeing the border with Lebanon and the close proximity of Hezbollah and its operations to Israel, and that Israel should promote such visits for everyone.Asked about the fact that Omar and Tlaib’s visit had been almost exclusively focused in the West Bank and did not include meetings with any Israeli officials, Rosen said that Israel could have tried harder to open a dialogue with the two congresswomen.Rosen was also critical of the unilateral nature of Trump’s policies vis a vis Israel, and criticized the manner in which he had unilaterally recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.“What happens in Israel should be decided between Israel and the Palestinians. When we’re going to move an embassy, or recognizing [Israeli sovereignty over ] the Golan Heights, they should be negotiated between the parties here, not imposed by another country. That would be my hope going forward,” she said.And on Iran and the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to restrain Iran’s nuclear program, Rosen said that “it was not a good idea to withdraw” from the deal “since there was no material breach of the agreement.”Rosen said that the US should have remained a party to the agreement so that it could have “held Iran’s feet to the fire” on its terms.“It was what was in place with other partners around the globe. So to pull out unilaterally without a material breach, without knowing what was going to happen next, could jeopardise their region,” asserted the congresswoman.“We entered into an agreement between ourselves and other countries and there is an expectation of trust. You entered into it and are need to honor it.”

