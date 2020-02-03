Blue and White MK Chili Tropper donates kidney to stranger

Blue and White MK Chili Tropper announced on Monday morning that he was hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center after he donated a kidney to a stranger. In the announcement Tropper wrote: "Friends, I'd like to announce that yesterday morning I went through a surgery for kidney donation at Hadassah Ein Kerem. The surgery went well, and the kidney was transplanted successfully."He continued by saying that "For the next few days, I will stay in the hospital and then I will go home for recovery. I will of course be available for any matter, only a little further away for the upcoming period of time. I hope to fully get back to things soon." Blue and White MK Ram Shefa tweeted on Monday, "Chili is a rare man, I am proud to be a friend and partner to such a special person for forever and especially these days. He is a source for deep appreciation."Matnat Haim (Gift of Life) is a nonprofit organization that encourages help for patients who need a kidney transplant by donating a kidney from a living person. The organization was established in 2009 by Rabbi Avraham Yeshayahu Haber who manages it. "I am full of appreciation to Troper for the kidney donation, a life-saving donation that solves a problem with no other solution. We are really pleased that Troper not only saved a person's life, but can also serve as an example and means to raise awareness of kidney donation in Israel. He is our 780th donor. Contact with him was formed in the natural way and he turned to us on his own initiative," Haber said.According to Haber, the patient is an Israeli citizen from the northern Israel. "The donor usually has no idea who the donation is intended for. We have kept the entire process confidential. MK Troper is an example to us all," Haber added. Troper is the first member of Knesset to donate a kidney in Israel.