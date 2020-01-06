The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Blue and White swerving Right

KAN reported that Blue and White was offering Labor and Meretz portfolios in a potential government based on seats in the previous Knesset in return for uniting.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 6, 2020 21:58
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and MK Yair Lapid
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has shifted his party to the right ahead of the March 2 election following in-depth surveys, sources close to Gantz told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
The party is reaching out to liberal right-wing voters, who are uncomfortable with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption, and children of Russian immigrants who never voted for Yisrael Beytenu.
Blue and White is also speaking more to lower socioeconomic echelons. To that end, Gantz will pay a visit on Tuesday to the southern development town Yeroham, where he volunteered for years, improving the education system alongside future Blue and White MKs Michael Biton and Chili Tropper.
In an effort to be able to form a government after the votes are counted, Blue and White will not call for a secular coalition, as the party did before the September election. Sources close to Gantz said he saw Shas and United Torah Judaism as key for building a future coalition.
Unlike past elections when Blue and White relied on American strategists who did not instruct the party to move rightward, this time, Blue and White decided that American strategists cost too much and do not contribute enough to justify the cost.
Blue and White’s Israeli strategist is Israel Bachar, who is working his third election for the party and ran successful campaigns in the past for Likud and Shas. After the April election, Bachar lamented that Blue and White did not emphasize its socioeconomic agenda.
Turning rightward could help reassure Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz that the party will not try to take votes away from him. Top Blue and White officials have been pressuring Peretz to run together with Meretz, but he has resisted the pressure.
KAN reported that Blue and White was offering Labor and Meretz portfolios in a potential government based on seats in the previous Knesset, in return for uniting.
A Blue and White official close to Gantz confirmed that the party is trying to be creative, and offer different guarantees and ideas to facilitate a merger and prevent the loss of Center-Left and leftist votes.
    


Tags Benny Gantz Israel Elections Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies