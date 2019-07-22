Bon Jovi arrive in Israel

X
Rock superstars Bon Jovi arrived in Israel Monday afternoon ahead of their show on Thursday night at Park Hayarkon. More than 50,000 attended the band's first concert in Israel at the same venue in 2015, and a similar number is expected this time around.
The two month 'This House is Not For Sale' tour, named after their 2106 album, began on May 31 in Moscow and has seen the band traverse Europe.
According to promoter Guy Beser of Bluestone Entertainment, band leader Jon Bon Jovi told him in 2015 that he loved performing in Israel and was going to come back.
"He’s received more than 5,000 letters from BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] activists who are against the show but he said ‘I chose Israel and I’m coming, no one will cancel my show.’ This is an example of an old school artist that isn’t afraid about his career,” said Beser.
Beser added that Bon Jovi is going remain in the country as tourist after the show, with his family, the band and an entourage of friends, and travel from the North to the Sea of Galilee to Jerusalem.
