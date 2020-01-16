Bringing the True North to Canadian lone soldiers in the IDF

Dozens of Canadian lone soldiers are set to gather at the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening in an event aimed at bringing some of the True North to soldiers serving Israel.Organized by Ambassador Deborah Lyons after she read an article about lone soldiers and the sense of isolation felt by many, the aim of the event is to show the appreciation and care felt by the embassy for the lone soldiers who’ve left their home to serve in the IDF. “The ambassador thought it would be a nice gesture to reach out to Canadian lone soldiers and make some social connections and talk hockey,” Canada’s Defense Attache Col. Rick Thompson told The Jerusalem Post ahead of the event. “If you get homesick, we embassy staff are connected to the wider Canadian community.”There are more than 6,000 lone soldiers serving in the IDF, many highly motivated and serving in combat units. But with no family to support them and provide for them, a total of 14 lone soldiers committed suicide in the past decade.According to Thompson, the embassy invited to the event all 78 Canadians currently serving in the IDF and a total of 33 will be attending.“We invited everyone but not everyone is available to come,” he said, explaining that some are currently deployed to Israel’s Golan Heights, Eilat, and the Gaza border. Thompson told the Post that the event on Thursday was “primarily a networking event...representatives from all sections of the embassy will connect with the young soldiers and see if we can help them out if they have any questions or concerns.”According to him, while the phenomenon of Canadian lone soldiers “is not secret,” outside the Jewish Canadian community “it’s probably not as well known. The regular Jo Blo on the street might not know about it.”Cpl. Ayala Rotenberg from Toronto, who is planning to attend the event, serves in the Israeli Air Force as a ground crew technician in the 133th Knights of The Twin Tail squadron at Tel Nof.Even though she is religious, she’s always wanted to serve in the IDF, Rotenberg told the Post.“I learnt about Hannah Senesh and really wanted to be a paratrooper. I was sad when I learnt that I couldn’t serve in the paratroopers, but I still wanted to serve my country.” After finishing an associates degree in mechanical engineering, Rotenberg was drafted into the Air Force “and thank god I got the job I wanted.” “It’s a lot of work, a lot of stress but I really enjoy it,” she said.Having served for five and half months, Rotenberg told the Post that she’s never felt isolated despite not having her immediate family close by.“I have always felt that everyone here wants to help, even when sometimes they don’t know how to help. Sometimes a sense of isolation comes from being afraid to ask, but once you ask everyone wants to help,” she said. “I think the hardest times are always the holidays because everyone goes to their family and I don’t have family here. I can’t say I miss Canada but I miss snow, winter sports, and the people in Canada. If they all made aliyah it would be so much better.”Rotenberg is excited for the event, “I’m very excited to hear some English,” she said, explaining that after a long day in Hebrew “sometimes I get to the end of the day and my brain is tired.”Cpl. Yaakov Herman from Toronto, who made aliyah in September after studying in Yeshiva for the past two years will also attend the event and is excited to see his friends there.Herman, who serves in the Nachal Brigade, wanted to make aliyah from a very young age.“I knew quite a few people coming in,” he said, explaining that while he doesn’t feel homesick for Canada, he does miss his younger brothers and dogs. Nevertheless, “I’m enjoying the army. For the guys around me, the guys from yeshiva, we are all doing really well.”“The other guys know I'm a lone soldier but I don’t think it makes a difference,” he said. “But sometimes you need to ask for certain things from the officers and commanders in a not so Canadian way, but for the most part they aren't easier or harder for me because I'm a lone soldier.”Herman told The Post that in addition to his friends, he is looking forward to some good food.When asked by the Post if there would be any touches of Canada at the event such as poutine or beaver tails, Thompson said that the soldiers will be able to have kosher butter tarts and Nanaimo bars and “boxes will be available for the soldiers so they can take Canadian treats home.”