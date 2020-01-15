Formula One's Williams Racing signs first ever Israeli driver Roy Nissany

Israeli Formula One Roy Nissany with Peres Center for Peace & Innovation director Chemi Peres and Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams (Credit: Peres Center for Peace and Innovation)

British Formula One motor racing team and constructor ROKiT Williams Racing announced that they have signed 25-year-old Israeli Roy Nissany to their 2020 driver lineup, at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv Wednesday afternoon.During the announcement, Nissany was named the iconic UK-based team's new test driver for the 2020 season by Williams Racing Group President and Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams, who warmly welcomed the Israeli driver onto the team personally during her first trip to Israel.“I am so glad Roy is joining our team, I am sure he will do a fantastic job for us," Williams told those in attendance, adding a few notes towards the host country. "I have always believed that sport should transcend boundaries. You are an inspiring nation... this gives another platform to showcase this on a global level."Nissany, for the 2020 season, will race for Williams' Formula Two team and will get the chance to test the team's Formula One setup during Grand Prix practices - effectively getting a feel for the car and showing what he can bring the table each race week.The goal for Nissany and the Williams team is for the Israeli driver to hold one of the constructor's two racing seats in 2021, after Nissany earns enough FIA points from the Formula Two circuits to be able compete in Formula One - which would make Nissany the first ever Israeli to race in a Formula One Grand Prix and to hold one of the twenty premier racing seats, dating back to the 1920s.“I couldn’t be more excited... I just want to get started," said Nissany.