Canada saves 16 abused Israeli dog, escaping possible death in Israel

Dog [Illustrative].
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Some 16 dogs were approved to move to Canada on Monday, after escaping a life of abuse and possible death in Israel.
Earlier this year, 120 dogs and 100 cats were saved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Division in northern Israel after they were being mistreated by a shelter called Girgurim. Once rescued, these animals were discovered to have a deadly disease, Leishmania. A Phlebotomus, or sand fly, makes this disease contagious and dangerous to humans as well. Because of the danger these animals pose to humans, and the difficult life they will lead with the disease, the state is currently proposing to put them down. At present, the animals are stuck in limbo as the court has not yet processed the case that will determine their fate.
16 of the 120 dogs that were abused were found to not have the disease, after being tested twice by the Agricultural Department.
Thus, Canada decided to accept the dogs into a shelter, especially because the sand fly that transfers the disease is not found in Canada.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>