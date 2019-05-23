Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Celebrating Shavuot

Wearing white, eating dairy delights and drinking chilled white wine – what a wonderful holiday and the perfect way to turn up the summer heat.

By NERIA BARR
May 23, 2019 09:31
Celebrating Shavuot

Hama’apil Organic Farm. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 
My Shavuot basket

From the field directly to the salad bowl, the Hama’apil Organic Farm will deliver a basket of organic vegetables to your home (providing that you live at the Dan area up to Binyamina). Dotan Goshen has been growing organic produce for seven years now, and he will deliver a variegated basket of seasonal vegetables to clients just a few hours after picking. The baskets cost NIS 90 to NIS 115, depending on the number of vegetables.

For Shavuot, he promises that they will include tomatoes, peppers, corn, carrots, asparagus and many different greens, onions, peas, melons, colorful potatoes and much more. I tried, and the flavors are very different from those you get in the supermarket.


For more information and orders call 052-612-2222 or go to Meshekorgani.co.il  
 

