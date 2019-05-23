Celebrating Shavuot

Hama’apil Organic Farm.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
My Shavuot basket
From the field directly to the salad bowl, the Hama’apil Organic Farm will deliver a basket of organic vegetables to your home (providing that you live at the Dan area up to Binyamina). Dotan Goshen has been growing organic produce for seven years now, and he will deliver a variegated basket of seasonal vegetables to clients just a few hours after picking. The baskets cost NIS 90 to NIS 115, depending on the number of vegetables.
For Shavuot, he promises that they will include tomatoes, peppers, corn, carrots, asparagus and many different greens, onions, peas, melons, colorful potatoes and much more. I tried, and the flavors are very different from those you get in the supermarket.
For more information and orders call 052-612-2222 or go to Meshekorgani.co.il
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>