Central Elections Committee receives NIS 46m. budget boost

People sort ballot boxes as part of preparations for the upcoming Israeli election, during a briefing for members of the media at the Israel Central Election Committee Logistics Center in Shoham, Israel.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Knesset Finance Committee enhanced the Central Election Committee's budget for the upcoming Knesset elections by NIS 46 million ($13m.) on Monday, bringing its total allowance to NIS 329m. ($93m.).
Chaired by Judge Judge Hanan Melzer, the Central Elections Committee is tasked with overseeing the proper administration of the Knesset elections.
The additional finances, the committee said, were necessary due to "special difficulties" stemming from the short time between the previous and current Knesset elections, with Israelis heading to the ballot box again on September 17.
Budgetary implications, it added, were the result of the preparatory demands being placed on the committee, which are usually carried out and financed over a number of years.
The committee's budget for the 21st Knesset elections, held on April 9, stood at NIS 283m. ($80m.), of which NIS 12m. ($3.4m.) was left unspent. Those funds will be reallocated as part of the enlarged budget for the current elections.
According to a breakdown of the committee's budget, approximately NIS 87m. ($24.6m.) will be spent on election day expenditure, NIS 83m. ($23.5m.) will be allocated to wages for committee workers, NIS 72.5m. ($20.5m.) will be spent on election day staff wages and NIS 63.7m. ($18m.) will be spent on election preparations.
Despite the additional expenses, the greatest cost of the Knesset elections results from election day itself, a paid vacation day for almost the entire workforce. The loss in working hours is estimated to cost the Israeli economy between NIS 2bn. ($570m.) to 3bn. ($850m.).
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>