Chabad orders female emissary not to light Independence Day torch

“We are hereby informing you that you must cancel your participation in this ceremony,” the rabbis wrote to Lifshitz in a message sent to her last week but disclosed only today (Thursday).

The rabbis of the Chabad rabbinical court, including Rabbi Yitzhak Yehudah Yeruslavski, Rabbi Avraham Michael Halperin, and Rabbi Menachem Mendel Glohovski, wrote that participation in such ceremonies as a representative of Chabad must be approved by the Association of Chabad Hassidim in the Holy Land, headed by its rabbinical court.

“We are certain that you will comply with these instructions,” they added.

The Association of Chabad Hassidim explained on its news website that it was “committed to working only in accordance with the protocol and arrangements bequeathed by the rebbe [Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson] himself, and any circumvention of these arrangements is likely to harm the wonderful and important work that Chabad emissaries do around the world every day.”

Following the rabbis’ letter, Lifshitz indeed cancelled her participation, and wrote a post on an internal Chabad forum about the decision.

“I write these words from my heart. This matter does not depend on me. I have been required to cancel my participation in the Independence Day ceremony and I cannot enter the fire of argument,” She wrote, as relayed by Chabad’s news website stated.

She said that she had informed Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev and the ministry, which nominates those selected to participate in the ceremony, saying that she thanked them for recognizing the contribution of the Kathmandu Chabad House to the unity of Israeli society.

“I again thank you. To the State of Israel and everyone for the blessings and well-wishes and most of all for the recognition and thanks that have come from around the world.

“I will perhaps not be able to light the torch, but the greatest honor in the world I have already received - a life of mission and mutual responsibility. There is no greater gift.”

Regev said she was “saddened” that Lifshitz was not able to participate in the ceremony, saying “this was an opportunity to express appreciation for the contribution of Chabad houses which provide a place to stay [abroad] for many young people from across Israeli society in all its diversity.”