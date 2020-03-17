The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Changes to public transport announced following new coronavirus measures

Transportation operators have been instructed to make sure that there is no overcrowding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 17, 2020 02:56
Vehicle Maintenance Utility Service Worker Thiphavanh 'Loui' Thepvongsa wipes down an off-duty bus in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 2, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND)
Vehicle Maintenance Utility Service Worker Thiphavanh 'Loui' Thepvongsa wipes down an off-duty bus in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 2, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND)
Changes to public transportation routes in Israel were implemented on Monday, following newly released government guidelines. 
Public transportation lines travelling towards food shopping centers, health care centers, and work places will continue to operate, however night lines, lines going towards education systems and entertainment centers will be cancelled. In addition bus stops at non-essential locations will also be cancelled. 
While monitoring passengers' use of the system, the Transportation Ministry has pledged to note the needs of passengers. Meanwhile transportation operators have been instructed to make sure that there is no overcrowding.
In the last few days, the demand for public transport fell by dozens of percentage points. The National Public Transport Authority projected the fall to continue over the next few days.
Starting Tuesday, passengers may no longer use cash, and are only permitted to use the 'Rav Kav' travel card.
The change came after on Monday night Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced new measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including limits on private and public sectors.


Tags bus public transportation Coronavirus in Israel
