June 08 2018
Sivan, 25, 5778
Channel 10 News: If elections held today, Netanyahu would win

According to a survey done by Channel 10 news if elections were held today the Likud would remain the biggest party in the Knesset.

By MAARIV ONLINE
June 8, 2018 21:39
Channel 10 News: If elections held today, Netanyahu would win

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, join the public in the Wohl Rose Garden, opposite the Knesset, on Independence Day. (photo credit: GPO)

No politician can compete with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel today, claims a survey aired by Channel 10 on Friday evening.

The survey claims that the Likud party would actually get an extra seat in the Knesset, bringing the number of seats up to 31. Yesh Atid would gain 18 seats and Labor 13 seats.

The data collected claims 39% of the Israeli public agrees that Netanyahu is the best person to fill the role of prime minister today. In comparison, Yair Lapid only won 13% and Labor leader Avi Gabay 7%. 


