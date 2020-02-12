ChargeAfter announces strategic partnership with Visa

Visa and Israeli-based ChargeAfter have announced a strategic partnership which will allow Visa card holders more flexible options when purchasing goods and services in-store or online.The venture will also allow retailers working with ChargeAfter access to Visa's worldwide matrix of sellers, acquirers and issuing banks in order to garner a broad range of Point of Sale Financing and credit options to grow their business.“By combining ChargeAfter’s financing platform with Visa’s global reach, we have created one of the largest networks of global Point-of-Sale Financing,” said Meidad Sharon, CEO of ChargeAfter. “We are very excited about the new collaboration and investment. Visa and ChargeAfter share a common vision to make payments quick, convenient, safe and accessible. We are creating the next wave of credit.”Additionally, these creditors will now be able to participate in ChargeAfter's network as direct lenders to these companies, adding additional payment choices and increased credit options for their place of commerce.“Consumers increasingly demand more choice and flexibility when making a payment, whether for their everyday needs or high-value items," said Shahar Friedman, Head of Visa Innovation Studio Tel Aviv. "Working with ChargeAfter, we aim to make it easier for sellers and financial institutions to offer a range of tailored, personalized financing options at the point of sale, allowing consumers to manage their payments in a way that works for them.”