Chief Rabbi: Afraid of coronavirus? Don't kiss the mezuzah

The mezuzah is a container placed near the door of a home Jewish people reside in, and contains a scroll with a few verses from the scriptures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 4, 2020 16:02
Mezuzah affixed to a door frame on South Street in Philadelphia. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Mezuzah affixed to a door frame on South Street in Philadelphia.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau issued a ruling on Wednesday that people should stop kissing the mezuzah when they enter or depart Jewish homes.
A mezuzah is a scroll that contains the Jewish prayer declaring God as one, known as the Shema. It is enclosed in a small case and hung on one's doorpost.
“In these days, where sadly we see the spread of a terrible disease, there can be no doubt one should not kiss mezuzot or even touch them,” Rabbi Lau wrote. “It is enough for a person to reflect on the verses written in the scroll when he enters or departs from a place and these thoughts will accompany him on his way.”
Under Jewish law, there is a distinction between what is a custom [minhag] and what is a binding law all observing Jews should follow. Kissing the mezuzah is a Jewish custom.
On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Health Ya'acov Litzman are expected to give a formal press statement concerning how the nation is going to move forward in dealing with the global coronavirus threat.



Tags religion jews coronavirus
