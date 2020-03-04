Chief Rabbi: Afraid of coronavirus? Don't kiss the mezuzah

Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau issued a ruling on Wednesday that people should stop kissing the mezuzah when they enter or depart Jewish homes. A mezuzah is a scroll that contains the Jewish prayer declaring God as one, known as the Shema. It is enclosed in a small case and hung on one's doorpost. “In these days, where sadly we see the spread of a terrible disease, there can be no doubt one should not kiss mezuzot or even touch them,” Rabbi Lau wrote. “It is enough for a person to reflect on the verses written in the scroll when he enters or departs from a place and these thoughts will accompany him on his way.” Under Jewish law, there is a distinction between what is a custom [minhag] and what is a binding law all observing Jews should follow. Kissing the mezuzah is a Jewish custom.On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Health Ya'acov Litzman are expected to give a formal press statement concerning how the nation is going to move forward in dealing with the global coronavirus threat.