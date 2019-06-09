Chilean President Sebastian Pinera to visit Israel

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera 311 AP.
(photo credit: AP)
X
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is expected to visit Israel in roughly two-weeks’ time, Ynet reported
on Sunday.
Pinera is scheduled to meet President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The relations between Chile and the Jewish state cooled since 2011, when the south-American country recognized Palestine as an independent state.
Only last month the Latin American Football Confederation fined the Chilean Palestinian Football Club for calling on the public to support the "Liberation of Palestine" before a match with Alianza Lima of Peru.
In an odd twist of history, the Palestinian football club in Chile was created by Jewish residents of that country
in the 1920 as Jews were the only people considered Palestinians at the time, the introduction of Arabs to the club only took place after 1948.
