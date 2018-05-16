May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Christian Allies celebrate U.S., Guatemala embassy moves in Knesset

Congressman Juan Manuel Diaz Duran, chairman of the Guatemalan Israel Allies Caucus, spoke at the event on behalf of his government.

By
May 16, 2018 17:16
2 minute read.

Knesset Christian Allies Caucus chairman MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) speaks about the Guatemalen and US embassy move to Jerusalem, May 16, 2018 (Lahav Harkov)

Knesset Christian Allies Caucus chairman MK Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) speaks about the Guatemalen and US embassy move to Jerusalem, May 16, 2018 (Lahav Harkov)

Politicians and religious leaders from Israel, the US and Guatemala gathered in the Knesset Wednesday to celebrate the American and Guatemalan embassies’ move to Jerusalem.

Knesset Christian Allies Caucus director Josh Reinstein explained that the embassies moving to Jerusalem is proof that the caucus’ premise works.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“We’re celebrating the biggest victory of faith-based diplomacy that the world has ever seen,” Reinstein said. “We had this idea that you can take people who have Biblical support for Israel and turn it into real political action and we can start doing things that people thought was unheard of, and that’s exactly what happened this week.”

The Christian Allies Caucus is a multiparty caucus of 19 members of Knesset, aiming to foster communication between Israeli legislators and Christian leaders and politicians around the world. There are 38 Israel Allies Caucuses in governments worldwide, under the auspices of the Israel Allies Foundation.

Congressman Juan Manuel Diaz Duran, chairman of the Guatemalan Israel Allies Caucus, spoke at the event on behalf of his government.

“The solidarity and friendship between the people of Guatemala and israel has been very clear, since 1947, when the Republic of Guatemala played a determining role in world events by casting the second vote at the UN to recognize the State of Israel,” Duran said.

Rep. Alan Clemmons of the South Carolina House of Representatives, who authored the Israel plank in the Republican platform, stating that the US will move the embassy to Jerusalem, also attended the event, sporting a blue-and-white bow tie.

“I’m very excited to be here today,” Clemmons said. “[We’re] honoring Guatemala and their decision to relocate their embassy in Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal capital. That’s meaningful to me being that we just celebrated the American embassy. I’m looking forward to the next embassies opening in Jerusalem.”

Knesset Christian Allies Caucus chairman Robert Ilatov (Yisrael Beytenu) mentioned that “Jerusalem” has the same root in Hebrew as the words “peace” and “wholeness,” and those are the things people should mention in their prayers for Jerusalem.

“The moving of US and Guatemala Embassies to Jerusalem is a historic milestone. I do believe that it is a path for peacemaking, as it recognizes the history and reflects the truth, and peace can only be based on the truth,” Ilatov said.

Deputy Minister for Diplomacy Michael Oren said the embassies moving to Jerusalem“the realization of a 70-year-long dream, and a 2000-year vision of an independent Jewish state in the Land of Israel with its eternal and undivided capital, Jerusalem, recognized by the most powerful nation on earth.”


Related Content

Ivanka Trump is all smiles at the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
May 16, 2018
Grapevine: Sending regrets

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut