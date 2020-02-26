The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Citizens of the Gaza border communities protest ceasefire

The protest is supported by the ‘Israeli victory project’, which has the stated goal of bringing Israeli victory over the Palestinians in order to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By OMRI RON  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 03:09
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets that were fired from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets that were fired from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
After a barrage of rockets was fired towards the communities surrounding the Gaza border over the past few days, many of the locals from the area have gathered on Tuesday to call on the government to defeat Hamas and act more aggressively against terrorism from the Gaza Strip. 
The protest is supported by the ‘Israeli victory project’, which has the stated goal of bringing Israeli victory over the Palestinians in order to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“We support the security forces and the state and call on them to never cease action, until the last rocket in the Gaza Strip is destroyed and the last terrorist’s life is over,” the protest organizers said.
“We are sick of promises, it’s time for actions. After years of terror and fear - it’s time for a clear conclusion. Enemies are something you defeat, not contain.”
On top of that, they demanded leaders take more severe action against Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists so that they can end the "another round of rockets” way of life so that their children will be able to live in peace and without fear. 
The protestors will have specially marked umbrellas with the writing: “Stopping the rain of rockets”
“The people of the Gaza border communities have gotten used to living in shelters. Their children have been forced to give up their childhoods and learn how to live under fire and all the while we’re continuing to agree to cease fires” Nava Dromi, CEO of the ‘Middle East forum- Israel’, which runs the ‘Israeli victory project’ said.
“After many attempts at ceasefires have failed, it’s time to defeat Hamas in a military, political and economic sense to ensure quiet to the people of the south and the citizens of Israel in particular. The role of Israel, now more than ever, is to attack Hamas and the Islamic Jihad to give them a powerful message, that we have no more patience for terrorism.”   


Tags Gaza Sderot rocket attack on israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by