The battle against the coronavirus pandemic has seen a dip in the sales of accessories for Israel's Independence Day (Yom Ha'atzmaut) celebrations. According to data supplied by Marom F.G.P., a company that produces flags, masts, ornaments, and other celebratory memorabilia, this year has seen a sharp decline of 40% in sales. This is because the volume of bookings from hotels, restaurants, shops and parties related to cultural events has fallen by about 95%, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.The company, founded 37 years ago, is run by Avi Marom Milberger, who said, "Due to the Health Ministry's regulations, we had to remove some sewing machines from the factory and deliver them to our workers' homes, to still produce the few orders that came."Independence Day celebrations in Israel have already suffered due to coronavirus with the traditional flyover done annually by the Israeli Air Force cancelled this year in order to avoid gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak, the IDF announced on Monday.A smaller flyover of four aerobatics planes from the IAF will take place over hospitals throughout Israel instead in a show of solidarity with medical crews fighting the coronavirus outbreak.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.