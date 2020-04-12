The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Coronavirus: 70 Israelis stranded in New York after flights are banned

The Israelis were originally scheduled to board a United Airlines flight, which will still take off, albeit without cargo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 12, 2020 01:55
A nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A nearly deserted 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen near midday in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Approximately 70 Israelis who were due to return home from New York on Saturday night became stranded in the city until Monday due to Israel placing a temporary ban on all landings, Walla reported.
The Israelis were originally scheduled to board a United Airlines flight, which, due to the ban, departed carrying cargo but no passengers.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered all flights scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion Airport to be halted temporarily on Saturday, after nationals arriving from coronavirus hotspots were found to have returned to their homes rather than entering quarantine at coronavirus hotels, as directed. 
Flights were permitted to recommence after a ministerial committee meeting took place, which included Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and the ministers agreed that the Defense Ministry will now manage arrivals and assure that they will be quarantined.
“The State of Israel will not close its doors to Israelis returning home,” Smotrich said. “I thank the prime minister for making the right, moral decision. Kol Yisrael arevim ze la ze [All Jews are responsible for one another] is a fundamental element of the State of Israel.”


