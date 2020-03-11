Coronavirus cases climb to 77; second case of 'unknown origin' confirmed

The number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Israel climbed to 77, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, including a second case of "unknown origin" bringing increased fears of local transmission.One individual remains in a severe condition, six are in a moderate condition and others are in a mild condition, the ministry said. For the first time, three confirmed cases were being treated at home, and three other individuals have recovered and been discharged from hospital to date. Confirming the second case of "unknown origin," the Health Ministry said the male patient - referred to as patient number 71 - is in his 60s and from central Israel. The results of an epidemiological investigation showed that he had attended a Yad LaBanim conference in Eilat, also attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz.The only previous case of "unknown origin" was confirmed on Sunday - a Magen David Adom employee in his 40s, referred to as patient number 29.The Israel Airports Authority (IAA) confirmed that one of its employees, a manager in its fire detection department, had tested positive for the virus. The IAA said he had not been at the company's facilities during the past 10 days, but that other employees who came into prior contact with him had been sent home for self-quarantine.Since the announcement on Monday that all individuals entering Israel from abroad - citizens and non-citizens alike - will be required to spend 14 days in home isolation from their date of arrival, thousands of foreign nationals have left the country.More than 10,800 foreign nationals left Israel on Tuesday of their own accord, according to figures published by the Population, Immigration and Borders Authority (PIBA) on Wednesday, bringing the total departures during the last two weeks to approximately 197,000.A total of 8,945 Israelis also entered the country on Tuesday, bringing the total to over 235,000 citizens during the past two weeks. More than 400 foreign nationals have been refused entry into the country since Friday at Israel's air and land points of entry, PIBA said.