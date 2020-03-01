Coronavirus fears as J'lm school fails to quarantine students after trip

East Jerusalem parents of students at the Rosary Sisters School in the Old City accused the school's management of not taking proper precautions against the coronavirus, after a group of 14 girls were never quarantined after returning from a trip to northern Italy, TPS reported.The girls landed in Rome and traveled through Milan to Genoa for a Model UN conference. Parents have said that students could possibly have been exposed and infected with the coronavirus in Italy, and have accused the school of threatening parents that have spoken up, with some alleging that the school has a history of doing so.According to TPS, one of the parents, a mother who is a well-known blogger, said that the nuns are ignoring the danger entirely."Rosary is known for its strict discipline, and in the name of discipline, the principal is risking the safety of all students," she explained."The administration is threatening parents and students, and those who are staying home are expected to be punished."Parents are afraid to be exposed, and the Health Ministry is not in the picture."Because the children were never quarantined, parents keeping their children home from the trip may not be enough to stop them from being infected.As another parent explained to TPS, “The girls were examined by a nurse, but there is no value to such checkups, as the incubation period takes 14 days. The parents expect the administration to work to prevent the spread of the disease and not to treat the virus if it is discovered. This school is home to 600 students and all are at risk.”The school's principal confirmed to TPS that she never reported the children to the Health Ministry as she claims she has no obligation to report it.Sister Lucy, the school's director, told TPS that the students did not maintain any contact with their surroundings and were required to wear masks and use disinfectants.This is despite repeated statements by the US surgeon-general and other professionals that the masks are not an effective means of preventing the general public from catching the coronavirus. Rather, they are to make sure those who show symptoms do not spread the disease to others.The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has since spread all over the world, infecting over 85,000 people, including seven cases in Israel. A major outbreak in Italy has resulted in over 1,100 confirmed cases and (at the time of writing) 29 deaths. In response to this outbreak, the Health Ministry has issued several strict guidelines and has advised all Israelis to avoid traveling overseas. In addition, the Interior Ministry has banned foreign nationals from entering the country if they have visited Italy.