Coronavirus scare sparks riot, tire burning in Jericho

The Palestinian Authority has denied rumors that coronavirus has been discovered in Jericho, after the rumors sparked panic and protests.

FEBRUARY 20, 2020 16:41
Palestinian health workers wearing protective masks walk in a quarantine zone installed by the ministry of health to test passengers returning from China for coronavirus, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2020.
The Palestinian Authority on Thursday denied rumors that cases of coronavirus diseases have been discovered in Jericho.
The rumors sparked panic in the city and prompted Palestinians to stage a protest outside a hospital in Jericho.
PA governor of Jericho, Jihad Abu Al-Assal, strongly denied the rumors, noting that the PA has decided to establish a quarantine area near Jericho for Palestinians returning from China through Allenby Bridge. “That does not mean that there are cases of coronavirus infections in Jericho,” he said. “Many countries have set up quarantine areas for people returning from China.”
Al-Assal said that some Palestinians who recently returned from China have been checked by doctors who found them clear of the virus. “There’s a state of panic and fear among the people because of the rumors,” he added.
Scores of Palestinians demonstrated in front of the Jericho hospital on Wednesday night and attempted to block its main entrances with burning tires.
“Why are they bringing us people suspected of being infected with the coronavirus?” asked one of the protesters. “We heard that there are five cases of people who have been infected with the virus inside the hospital. I was inside the hospital and I saw the patients.”
The PA Ministry of Information appealed to Palestinians to refrain from spreading rumors on social media platforms about the purported discovery of the coronavirus disease. “It’s our duty to assume national responsibility and not to contribute to the spreading of false and misleading news that creates chaos,” the ministry said in a statement.


