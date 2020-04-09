The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus shopping list: Put on a mask

Dr. Bronner’s introduces, especially for these days, an organic herbal spray that kills bacteria quickly when soap and water are not available.

By NERIA BARR  
APRIL 9, 2020 13:12
Sacara chain of stores has launched a hygienic package (photo credit: Courtesy)
Sacara chain of stores has launched a hygienic package
(photo credit: Courtesy)
So you are at home and the Seder this year was very different and quiet, but that does not mean you cannot have fun. So find soaps that pamper your hands and don’t just dry them out, learn how to do your own manicure at home, have a remote mask party with friends and shop online for your beauty and health essentials. But most of all – keep safe.

Wash your hands with organic soap
Dr. Bronner’s introduces, especially for these days, an organic herbal spray that kills bacteria quickly when soap and water are not available. The spray leaves hands soft with a fresh lavender scent, and does not dry them out. Use also for disinfecting toys or a toilet seat in public rest rooms. The bottle is made from recycled plastic and the spray includes organic alcohol, glycerin and lavender oil. NIS 19.90 to NIS 29.90. www.drbronner.com/

Use Alcogel cream that does not dry hands out
Alcogel seems to be one of the most popular products these days, but many people find that the gel dries and burns their skin. The solution? Dr. Fischer now launched a new product – Alco-Cream – a cream-gel enriched with essential hydrating oils with 60% alcohol that provides the necessary protection, killing 99.9% of bacteria, but without drying the hands and suitable for sensitive skin. There are two products in the new line – one with a fresh scent and one with no scent at all. Well done! NIS 24.90.

Find beauty deals online
As we are getting more and more used to shopping online, there seems to be less of a need for going to the pharmacy, especially for things like shampoo or cream. A local e-commerce shop called Deal Cosmetics, offers over 200 different premium brands and they will deliver to your home. Many of the products are unique to Deal Cosmetics and are usually found only at beauty and hair salons. Look for excellent hair products, such as Olaplex, Paul Mitchell, Kerastase, and much more. These days they even have breathing masks and other “coronavirus products.” Deliveries are free with purchases over NIS 299. www.dealcosmetics.co.il

Be your own manicurist
If you cannot stand having broken nails and regularly go to the manicurist, you are probably suffering now that all the salons are closed. Essie provided a few tips for those who wish to do their nails at home.
First, remove old nail polish and shape the nails, wash your hands and pamper your hands with a peeling scrub. Dry the hands thoroughly and use a base; this will keep polish fresh for longer. Choose home gel polish that will keep much longer than regular polish, and apply two layers. Then use a gel top coat that will keep your nails pretty for the whole holiday, and don’t forget to wear gloves when washing the dishes.

Experiment with makeup
Staying at home, after cleaning everything more than once, organizing the closet and the kitchen cupboards and finishing the ironing pile, I turned to my makeup table – and after sorting everything and throwing away old, opened jars I decided it was time to experiment with a new way of applying makeup – airbrush. Used until now only by professionals, the results are really ravishing, but I was concerned that makeup used in spray may stain everything in the vicinity.
So I picked Jeunesse Global new NV makeup line consisting of three products – a primer, makeup and bronzer. Created together with Yolanda Halstone, the sprays, which take minutes to apply, produce a polished and glamorous look. If you are not a professional, practice in the bathroom and protect clothes and hair with towels.
The NV primer fills thin lines and prepares the skin for the makeup. Shake the container for five seconds before use, hold it 20 cm. away from your face, close your eyes and gently spray from top to bottom of face using zig-zag movement. Wait 10 seconds and apply one of four different shades of makeup. To use as a concealer, spray a small amount on your hands and dab with your fingers. To finish the look and “sculpt” the face, use the NV bronzer applying it with a round movement on your forehead, chin and sides of nose. To get the Caribbean-vacation look, spray also on shoulders and legs. All of Jeunesse Global products are available only by home delivery. NIS 178. Go to www.facebook.com/israeljeunesse or call (09) 899-9766.

Get the essentials for less
Its corona time and local Sacara chain of stores has launched a hygienic package containing Alco Gel, a bottle of 70% alcohol, a coal mousse facial soap that absorbs dirt and toxins, with added vitamin E and pro vitamin B5; a peel-off coal mask for deep cleansing and peeling wet-wipes. Sacara also now has a first-aid kit – a must these days and always. Prices are reasonable, from NIS 3 to NIS 25 per item. To order online go to sacara.co.il


Tags shopping Coronavirus Masks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by