Culinary celebration to take place in Herzliya

People line up at a food truck in San Francisco , California.
(photo credit: STEVE JENNINGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
With the background of the waves and yachts, with live music and a perfect atmosphere for summer, a unique culinary festival will take place this week for the first time at the Herzliya Marina with dishes from Israel’s greatest chefs.
The Good Food Festival on June 26-27 between 6 pm and 11 pm will be presented jointly by the Herzliya Municipal Tourism Development company along with Eli Levy Productions.
Chef Guy Peretz is among the top chefs who will be attending the festival. Peretz, who has been working as a chef for almost 27 years, is now the head of Food Trucks Company, the first and only successful food truck business in all of Israel.
Coming from a family of Morroccan chefs, Peretz is no stranger to the culinary world. He has won countless awards for his achievements in the food industry, as well as published 4 popular cookbooks.
Peretz will be presenting famous dishes from restaurants such as Bayern market, Carolina Trak Meats in the Chimney, Fisherman’s Boat, Pizza Bella, and Trac Sweet.
The dishes will be available for purchase at prices ranging between NIS 15 and 35 .
In addition to food, there will also be beer and live music for guests to enjoy, contributing to an “international festival atmosphere.”
Admission is free.
