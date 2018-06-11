Adaptation of Israeli show 'The Good Cop' to hit Netflix this fall

The Good Cop, an American adaptation of an Israeli TV show by the same name, will hit Netflix this fall.



The streaming service dropped a trailer for the new show during the commercials for the Tony Awards on Sunday night, announcing that the series will be available starting September 21.





The new show - starring Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?) and singer and actor Josh Groban (who hosted this year's Tonys) is based off a Yes series that premiered in 2015. That show, starring prolific Israeli comedian Yuval Semo (best known for his many characters on Eretz Nehederet) is still running, with the third season slated to arrive next year. The father role was portrayed by disgraced actor Moshe Ivgy, who departed after the first season.Last August, Netflix announced it was adapting the show, and that Yes would also play a producing role in the show.While both versions feature a young cop living with his father, the characters on the US show are rather distinct from their Israeli counterparts. In the American version, Groban plays a by-the-books NYPD cop who lives with his father, Danza, a retired officer who always did things his own way. The first season is slated to contain 10 episodes.