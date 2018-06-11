June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Adaptation of Israeli show 'The Good Cop' to hit Netflix this fall

The streaming service dropped a trailer for the new show during the commercials for the Tony Awards on Sunday night,

By
June 11, 2018 16:28
1 minute read.

The Good Cop, an American adaptation of an Israeli TV show by the same name, will hit Netflix this fall. (YouTube/Netflix)

The Good Cop, an American adaptation of an Israeli TV show by the same name, will hit Netflix this fall. (YouTube/Netflix)

The Good Cop, an American adaptation of an Israeli TV show by the same name, will hit Netflix this fall.

The streaming service dropped a trailer for the new show during the commercials for the Tony Awards on Sunday night, announcing that the series will be available starting September 21.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The new show - starring Tony Danza (Who's the Boss?) and singer and actor Josh Groban (who hosted this year's Tonys) is based off a Yes series that premiered in 2015. That show, starring prolific Israeli comedian Yuval Semo (best known for his many characters on Eretz Nehederet) is still running, with the third season slated to arrive next year. The father role was portrayed by disgraced actor Moshe Ivgy, who departed after the first season.

Last August, Netflix announced it was adapting the show, and that Yes would also play a producing role in the show.

While both versions feature a young cop living with his father, the characters on the US show are rather distinct from their Israeli counterparts. In the American version, Groban plays a by-the-books NYPD cop who lives with his father, Danza, a retired officer who always did things his own way. The first season is slated to contain 10 episodes.


Related Content

japan israel
June 11, 2018
Netanyahu touts Israel for surpassing Japan in GDP per capita

By MAX SCHINDLER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut