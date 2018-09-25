Al Pacino reportedly dating Israeli actress

American Film Institute Life Achievement Award – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 08/06/2017 - Actor Al Pacino speaks on stage. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)
Actor Al Pacino has a new lady in his life - she's half his age, and she's Israeli.
According to a report in The New York Post's Page Six, Pacino, 78, is dating Meital Dohan, 39. The article, published over the weekend, said that Pacino and Dohan have been seen eating out together several times and attending events as a couple over the past few months.
On Monday, the Daily Mail published photographs of the pair shopping at a furniture store in Los Angeles. Dohan, a native of Givatayim, is best known for her 2006 role on the hit TV show Weeds, when she played Yael Hoffman, the head of a rabbinical school.
In Israel, Dohan has appeared in a long series of TV shows, films and theater productions. The actress has been nominated twice for Israel's Ophir Award, for her role in the films Girafot (2001) and Tahara (2002).
In 2010, Dohan was active in the group Artists 4 Israel, which brought a group of graffiti artists to Sderot to
decorate its bomb shelters.
Oscar-winner Pacino, who is well-known for his role in The Godfather series, Scarface, and many more films, has three children, but has never been married.
