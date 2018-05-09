American rappers Tyga, Fat Joe to headline Shaka Festival

Iconic rappers Tyga and Fat Joe will be headlining the Shaka Festival in Rishon Lezion this summer.



Tyga, a Grammy-nominated artist from California, and Fat Joe, a rapper, actor and Grammy- nominated performer from the Bronx, will take the stage on August 9 at the Rishon Lezion Live Park. They will be joined by some of the hottest local acts in hip hop, including Stephane, Peled and Swissa.





This is the second year running for the Shaka Festival; last year 15,000 people turned out to hear rapper Sean Paul and a whole lineup of Israeli hip hop talent.Tyga – which stands for “thank you God always” – just released his sixth studio album, and has had a slew of hits including “BedRock,” “Hookah,” “Wait For a Minute” and “Loyal.” He has collaborated with Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Whiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Snoop Dogg and more. Tyga is also a regular in the gossip columns for his high-profile relationships, including with Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner.Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has released 10 studio albums and been nominated for five Grammy Awards. His biggest hits include 2002’s “What’s Luv” featuring Ashanti, “Get it Poppin’” featuring Nelly and “Lean Back” with the Terror Squad.Tickets for the show range from NIS 199-NIS 399 and are available from leaan.co.il.