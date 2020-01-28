‘Barber of Seville’ cuts into town

Every opera lover knows Rossini’s immortal Barber of Seville, right? Right. This production at the Israel Opera from February 21 to March 5 is a new one in black and white from the Royal Opera House, Denmark, in a salute to the silent film era.And we all know the story, right? Right. Pretty Rosina (Ketevan Kemoklidze, Aigul Akhmetshina), ward of the ridiculous Dr. Bartolo (Luciano di Pasquale, Graeme Danby) is in love with Lindoro, a penniless student because that’s how the handsome and wealthy Count Almaviva (Aaron Blake, Sebastien Droy) presents himself. Bartolo wants Rosina to marry the equally ridiculous Don Basilio (Guido Loconsolo, Kim Jihoon), and has sequestered her until she obeys him. And who’ll unravel this kettle of fish (to mix metaphors)? Why, none other than the inimitable, imperturbable, impudent Figaro (Igor Onishchenko, Jonathan Michie), the town barber.And so he brilliantly does in this confection of a comic opera, not to mention its effervescent tunes. The revival director is Line Kromann and the conductor is Alessandro de Marchi.