Becoming Astrid aims to present beloved Children writer in new light

Israeli cinemas will present in the next few days the new Swedish film Becoming Astrid, focusing on the life of famed author for children Astrid Lindgren.
Directed by Pernille Fischer Christensen and with Alba August in the lead role, the film focuses on a love affair and a child born out of wedlock Lindgren had before establishing herself as a writer.
While the movie focuses on how Lindgren clashed with the conservative values of the time, her daughter Karin Nyman expressed discomfort that the film focused on just a few years of her mother's life and not on the scope of her impressive body of work.
Most famous for Pippi Longstocking, she went on to create other noted characters such as Bill Bergson, Emil i Lönneberga, the Six Bullerby Children and Karlsson-on-the-Roof. The last character is highly popular in Russia to this day due to a successful animation series directed by Boris Stepantsev.
The books as well as their adaptations to theater and television, were much loved by generations of Israeli children.
Pippi Longstocking is a physically powerful girl who lives outside of the norms of general society until she befriends two normative children, her outsider perspective on the world offers a funny and heartfelt appreciation of human and social relations.
